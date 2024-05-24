Memorial Day Weekend 2024: Honor the Fallen and Relax with These Top 5 Things to Do in Northern Colorado 

Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Northern Colorado is full of fun (and honorable) things to do on Memorial Day Weekend. Narrowing this list down to five of the top things to do was certainly difficult!

As a kid, my parents and I always kicked off our camping season on this weekend. I remember my time with family and friends over the years. But more importantly, as a child of a veteran, I learned from an early age to make it a point to use this time to honor our fallen heroes as well.

That’s why North Forty News creates a special Memorial Day section every year to help others in Northern Colorado do just that.

Be sure to check out this article and others in our special edition online at northfortynews.com/MemorialDay2024.

Field of Honor Celebration

The Field Of Honor—500 American flags fly in formation—and a Civil War Living History Camp will be open to the public at no cost on Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27, at the south entrance of Spring Canyon Community Park, Fort Collins. “Field Of Honor is a community celebration that honors our heroes—veterans, active military, first responders, medical workers, community leaders, teachers, and personal heroes,” states Michele Marquitz, president of the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary that sponsors this event. More information: veteransplazanoco.org. CampingMemorial Day Weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff to the camping season in Colorado.Two standout areas are Horsetooth Reservoir and all along the Cache la Poudre River. There are also incredible options around Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Rocky Mountain National Park, Red Feather Lakes, and Lory State Park, among several others. Whether you’re looking for public or private campgrounds, family-friendly camping, or RV parks, there are plenty of places to set up camp close to town or in the mountains. Live MusicThe legendary Mishawaka Amphitheatre is over 100 years old, and it’s nestled in the Poudre Canyon only about 30 minutes from Old Town Fort Collins.On May 25 and 26, the Kitchen Dwellers will be performing. Tickets can be hard to come by this weekend, but if you can get them, they’re $40 each. Check out their website at themishawaka.com. If you can’t get them, consider lunch at “the Mish.” The restaurant has a beautiful deck on the shore of the Poudre River. Drive-In MovieDrive-ins are getting hard to find, but did you know there’s one right here in Northern Colorado’s Fort Collins? The Holiday Twin has opened for the season. This weekend, IF, the Fall Guy, The Garfield Move, and Ghostbuster Frozen Empire are all playing.General Admission is $9 (ages 10 and up). For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website at holidaytwin.com. Global War on Terrorism Wall of RemembranceVisit a wall honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the men and women who died in the conflicts and wars following. The wall has about 10,000 names on display all weekend at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins.This event changes slightly every year, but in the past, it has seen flyovers from WWII bombers, historical U.S. flag displays, Vietnam and post-9/11 traveling walls, and Military vehicle and equipment displays. This year, it will be held on May 26 at 12 pm. For more information, visit: veteransplazanoco.org