New Fishing Dock at River’s Edge Natural Area

Loveland, CO – A new ADA-accessible fishing dock and eight new fishing input areas have been installed at River’s Edge Natural Area, 960 W 1st Street, and are now open for public use. The dock was installed on the west shore of Bass Pond as a result of a $64,500 Fishing is Fun grant through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The overall goal of the project is to increase fishing opportunities and access in Loveland.

It is estimated that more than 28,000 anglers enjoy fishing at River’s Edge Natural Area each year. The 163‑acre site provides five publicly accessible fishing ponds, and fish are stocked by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The new dock and fishing input areas provide opportunities for accessible fishing, as well as access to nature exploration and wildlife watching. The new fishing input areas were constructed by volunteers from the Colorado Association of Trail Stewards (CATS) and Northern Colorado Sawyers and provide more at-grade fishing areas on all five ponds at River’s Edge Natural Area.

Additional support for the project came from Loveland’s portion of the Larimer County 1/4-cent Open Space Sales Tax, the primary funding source for Loveland’s Open Lands program.

Find more information about Open Lands & Trails and River’s Edge Natural Area at lovgov.org.