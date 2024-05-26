Bike Prom Party Features DJ and Fundraising

Bike Prom is a beloved yearly event in Fort Collins that’s back again. It’s time to dress up in your finest bike-themed attire with corsages and cummerbunds, puffy sleeves, top hats, and more. Get ready for a night filled with dancing, music, and hijinks.

Featuring DJs twoscoops & Jimeni.

The event offers several exciting activities, including silent auctions, raffles (with the chance to win a Priority E-Bike), photo booths, best-dressed contests, Gold Sprints Hosted by Veloco, and much more. The festivities will continue late into the night.

The event’s purpose is to raise funds for the local bicycle advocacy non-profit Bike Fort Collins. This organization has been at the forefront of promoting cycling in Fort Collins since 2005.

Pre-Party starts at 5:00 pm at Odell’s Brewing with a 7:30 Bike Parade to The Lyric.

Schedule of Events

5:00-730 pm Odell’s Brewing Pre-Party

7:30-8:00 pm – Doors/Silent Auction/Raffle – All Open

8:20-8:25 pm – Welcome/Announcements

8:25-9:00 pm – DJ & Dancing

9:00-9:05 pm – Announcements

9:05-9:55 pm – DJ & Dancing

10:05 pm – Raffle Closes

9:55-10:10 pm – Prom Events

• Silent Auction closes 10:15

• Best Dressed Awards

10:10-10:20 pm – Raffle Drawing/Announcement

10:20-11:00 pm – DJ & Dancing

11:00-11:05 pm – Thank You Announcement

11:00-Close pm – DJ & Dancing