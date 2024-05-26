Bike Prom Party Features DJ and Fundraising

Bike Prom is a beloved yearly event in Fort Collins that’s back again. It’s time to dress up in your finest bike-themed attire with corsages and cummerbunds, puffy sleeves, top hats, and more. Get ready for a night filled with dancing, music, and hijinks.
Featuring DJs twoscoops & Jimeni.
The event offers several exciting activities, including silent auctions, raffles (with the chance to win a Priority E-Bike), photo booths, best-dressed contests, Gold Sprints Hosted by Veloco, and much more. The festivities will continue late into the night.
The event’s purpose is to raise funds for the local bicycle advocacy non-profit Bike Fort Collins. This organization has been at the forefront of promoting cycling in Fort Collins since 2005.
Pre-Party starts at 5:00 pm at Odell’s Brewing with a 7:30 Bike Parade to The Lyric.
Schedule of Events
5:00-730 pm Odell’s Brewing Pre-Party
7:30-8:00 pm – Doors/Silent Auction/Raffle – All Open
8:20-8:25 pm – Welcome/Announcements
8:25-9:00 pm – DJ & Dancing
9:00-9:05 pm – Announcements
9:05-9:55 pm – DJ & Dancing
10:05 pm – Raffle Closes
9:55-10:10 pm – Prom Events
• Silent Auction closes 10:15
• Best Dressed Awards
10:10-10:20 pm – Raffle Drawing/Announcement
10:20-11:00 pm – DJ & Dancing
11:00-11:05 pm – Thank You Announcement
11:00-Close pm – DJ & Dancing
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment