New York Times Best Selling Author Brendan Slocumb Will Headline Fort Collins Reads Event

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Fort Collins Reads will host bestselling author Brendan Slocumb, whose book The Violin Conspiracy is an NPR Best Book of the Year and one of The Washington Post’s Best Mystery Books of the Year. The November 5 event is at the Fort Collins Marriott at 2:00 p.m.

This novel focuses on an exceptional Black violinist and the racism he faces and is roughly based on some of the author’s own life experiences. The Fort Collins Reads Committee hopes the book will generate lively discussions about racism and following one’s passions. “Slocumb isn’t too different from his protagonist: a natural. He easily conjures the thrill of mastering a tough musical passage and the tinnitus-like torture of everyday racism.” The New York Times

Brendan was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in music education. For the past two decades, he has been a public and private school music educator from kindergarten through twelfth grade, teaching general music, orchestra, and guitar ensembles, and is a professional violinist. Brendan believes music is a lifesaving force and a gift we should always offer our children.

Copies of The Violin Conspiracy are available at a 20% discount for our readers through Old Firehouse Books and Makerfolk. For a limited time, a free Fort Collins Symphony voucher is available with the purchase of a book.

Tickets for the event are available at Old Firehouse Books, Makerfolk, or on the Fort Collins Reads website: fortcollinsreads.org