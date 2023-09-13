Man Found Dead near Horsetooth Reservoir

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the community for information related to a suspicious death.

On September 10, 2023, around 10:18 a.m., Dispatch received a report of a person lying on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir. First responders located the deceased man. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified him as Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

A photo of Mr. Gallenstein is attached. Anyone near the Foothills Trail on the morning of September 10 who saw him or may have relevant information about this case is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The investigation is ongoing.