One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concert Line Up Set

Enjoy a talented lineup of free entertainment!

The Loveland Downtown District has announced the eclectic Wednesday Concert Series lineup for 2023.

The live music on Wednesday nights is a part of the One Sweet Summer event series and will start on Wednesday, July 5th at 6:00 PM and will run through Wednesday, August 30.

Wednesday Night concerts will feature local artists, free kids’ art activities, food vendors, and downtown craft breweries. All events in the series are free and open to the public, with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

The 2023 One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concert schedule includes:

July 5 Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers July 12 Laney Lou and Bird Dogs July 19 Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas July 26 Gasoline Lollipops August 2 Roka Hueka August 9 Archie Funker August 16 Bonnie and Taylor Sims Band August 23 Loveland Giants August 30 Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band

For the second summer, the Loveland Giants will perform as a collaboration of a few of Loveland’s favorite local musicians, including Steve Manshel, Dave Beegle, Wendy Woo, Vi Wickam, and Franklin Taggart. You won’t want to miss it!

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners FNBO, Xfinity, Natural Grocers, as well as iHeart Media and OBC Wine Project as the official beverage sponsor.

Visit www.downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer for more event details.