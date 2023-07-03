5 Tech Gadgets Your Logistics Business Needs

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Gadgets are small pieces of equipment with specialized purposes. The word makes these things sound like fun: cute little things to have around, friendly, and helpful, and that is very welcome in the technological world, where so much impenetrable jargon exists. Here are five tech gadgets that can improve the life of a fleet manager.

Satellite Navigation

GPS was developed by the military but, like many such advances, has been put to excellent use in the civilian world. For the fleet manager, this is invaluable, because you can’t be out there on the road – that’s the driver’s job. But with satellite navigation and the all-seeing eye of GPS, the driver has an adviser, and as well as an experienced person may know an area, there are always going to be places they’ve never been before. The voice on the navigation hasn’t been there either, but then computers don’t have much of a life, really; they’re just good at certain things if they’ve been programmed well.

Wireless Dashcams

Digital technology has given the camera the benefit of getting smaller. From headcams to bodycams, they can record what we see and what happens to us, and wireless dash cams serve a very useful purpose. It records what is going on the road, which can be useful in retrospect in case of collisions etc. Whose fault was it? Insurance companies can be reluctant to pay up if driver error is suspected, and dashcam footage can get the driver off the hook in a case where it’s their word against someone else’s. You can review a guide on the differences between wired and wireless models.

Fleet Management Software

This is more than a gadget in its scope and a lot less in terms of bulk, because fleet management software lives in your computer and its offspring in the vehicles. It knows a million things, including some that you would have to look up and some there is no way you can possibly know, like: where is a specific truck right now? It can also tell you when it was last serviced and what is likely to go wrong first on a particular model, so parts can be replaced before they fail. It keeps an eye on routes and fuel consumption, how many hours the driver has done and when they’re going to need a break.

Ergonomic Furniture

Less complex than digital software but also important in the overall running of a business is something as boring as the chair you sit on. If you want to be successful at work take notice. High, low, springy, stiff, mesh-backed for coolness or made of cushioned leather and with good lumbar support, these are all things you should be thinking about when choosing a chair. If you spend much of the day sitting at a desk, your comfort is closely related to your future health, so get yourself a furniture gadget and keep feeling good.

Air Purifier

In the same general vein as the chair, an air purifier can keep you feeling good and working well. Offices in industrial settings can be full of dust and fumes that you wouldn’t find in a smart office building, but why should you suffer just because of the industry you work in?