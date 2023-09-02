Pathways to Host 21st a Vintage Affair Wine, Beer and Sprits Tasting Fundraiser

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A Vintage Affair, Pouring for Pathways tasting event fundraiser is from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 10, at Front Range Community College – Gray’s Peak Building, 4616 S Shields St, in Fort Collins.

Host Wilbur’s Total Beverage worked with area vendors to provide over 200 varieties of the finest libations for whiskey connoisseurs, wine enthusiasts, and beer lovers and includes a silent auction and the chance to bid on 99 bottles of beer and 99 bottles of wine.

The event will specifically benefit Pathways Grief and Loss Program, an initiative that offers individual counseling, support groups, and creative therapies such as art and music to help individuals cope with grief following a loss or during a serious illness. Pathways’ commitment to supporting those on their grief journey is unwavering, providing essential resources and support to meet each client’s unique needs.

Appetizers provided by PF Chang’s, Get Plattered, and the chefs of Pathways Inpatient Care Center. Entertainment courtesy of local favorite band, Clark Street Station.

Pathways provides expert medical and comfort care for individuals navigating the last months of life. Their dedication extends to guiding those in need through the healing process, regardless of age or financial situation.

Tickets for A Vintage Affair are $90 for an individual or $175 per couple, available from pathways-care.org/ava/.

About Pathways: Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. Pathways is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pathways-care.org and 970.663.3500.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice, and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado, including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.