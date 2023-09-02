Construction Begins on New, Collaborative 0-18 Child Care and After-School Care Campus in Loveland

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A new era in offering child care, after-school care, and inclusive family services at one central campus location officially kicked off last week. Renovations began at the site formerly occupied by New Vision Charter School at 2500 E 1st Street. Currently being called the Loveland Youth Campus, naming opportunities are available for the entire site. Attached to the current Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Loveland-Pulliam Club, the campus will provide child care, after-school care, and youth development services for children ages 0-18 with eventual plans to offer mental health services, bilingual resource navigation, culturally-attuned family services, and more based on neighborhood input. At capacity, the campus will serve more than 350 young people per day, with a focus on children and families with the greatest need in the Loveland community.

“We’re so excited to see construction finally begin on this long-awaited project. We’re not only transforming a building, we are changing our approach to child care into one that is both community-driven and collaborative. BGCLC is proud to stand alongside our partners in this work, and we hope the community will show their support so we can open in 2024,” said Allison Hines, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

The initial phase of the campus concept is rooted in a partnership between BGCLC and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center with collaboration from United Way of Larimer County and Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

United Way of Larimer County is leading the fundraising efforts for the completion of the $2M retrofit to meet current child care licensing requirements. Initial supporters include the City of Loveland and SCHEELS, who have secured naming rights to the playground and first floor lobby, respectively. Dohn Construction, a local leader and strong community supporter, is leading the renovations.

Additional naming rights, sponsorship, and donor opportunities are available and can be explored by contacting Christina Cooper, VP of Resource Development and Communications with United Way of Larimer County (ccooper@uwaylc.org or 970-988-2176).

“There’s never been a more critical time for collaboration among nonprofits who support children, youth, and families in Larimer County,” said Joy (formerly Deirdre) Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The idea that families will be able to come to one campus for their out-of-school needs from the time their child is born until they graduate high school is innovative, exciting, and overdue. And this site is just the start.”