Photo of the Week: Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

January 13, 2021 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle 0
Photo by Blaine Howerton; Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep on the Poudre Canyon Highway, January 6, 2021.

Here is our first “Photo of the Week.”

With improved cell phone capabilities, everyday life is ever more documented and some photos are worth sharing. Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, a wildfire, your friends or family, or “man’s best friend.”

We’d like to run a “Photo of the Week” submitted by our readers.

No prizes will be given. And we reserve the right to make subjective judgments sometimes based on the timeliness of current events.

Submit your (one) photo including a caption, your name, and your location to yourphotos@northfortynews.com

 

 

 

 

 

