Pianos About Town Program Seeks New and Diverse Artists 

Pianos About Town, an interactive public art program in Fort Collins, announced today that it is seeking artists or artist teams to paint or artistically decorate pianos in 2024.

The program is looking for diversity in artwork styles and concepts, with a preference for emerging artists and new and exciting ideas. Selected artists will receive an honorarium of $1,000. To apply, artists must submit a letter of intent and concept rendering. The 2024 application deadline is Feb. 21 before 5 p.m. MST. The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places committee selects artists each year. For further information and to apply, visit fcgov.com/art-calls.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The program will offer two virtual sessions to provide resources for potential applicants. During the first session, potential applicants will hear a presentation about the application process and will have opportunities to ask questions. The second set of virtual sessions are one-on-one meetings during which program staff will work with artists to review their applications and answer questions. Neither session is required in order to apply.

Virtual Presentation and Q&A

Jan. 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

More at: fcgov.com/pianos

This virtual session will include a presentation at 6:30 p.m. about the application and review process. Program staff will be available to answer questions at the end of the session.

One-On-One Meetings with Program Staff

Feb. 14, 2-6:30 p.m., by appointment

More at: fcgov.com/pianos

Staff will be available to meet with applicants one-on-one for up to 30 minutes to review applications and make application recommendations. Staff also will be available to provide general information for applicants who were unable to attend the first information session.

About Pianos About Town

Pianos About Town is a public art initiative that provides paid work to local visual artists, gives the public the opportunity to observe these artists work in real time, showcases the work of artists throughout town, and brings opportunities for spontaneous musical expression to the streets of Fort Collins.

The original inspiration for Pianos About Town comes from British artist Luke Jerram, who created a 60-piano installation that toured the world, stopping in New York City in June 2010. Pianos About Town was also inspired by a similar project on Denver’s 16th Street Mall. The first pianos were placed in Downtown Fort Collins in 2010.

Pianos come from donations made by community members looking for a new home for their used instruments. Pianos are picked up, free of charge, from their previous homes and brought to a storage area where they are cleaned, tuned, prepped for painting, and readied for the outside elements. After that, the painting begins. Each selected local artist spends approximately two weeks painting their piano in downtown Fort Collins, outdoors in a public location when weather permits. Once painted, each finished piano enters into rotation at Pianos About Town locations throughout Fort Collins. Area businesses play a key role in the project’s success by “adopting” the painted pianos and covering them during inclement weather.

Pianos About Town is a collaboration among the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program, the Downtown Development Authority and Bohemian Foundation.

Follow Pianos About Town on Facebook and Instagram