Carrie’s Cause Delivers Holiday Cheer to Columbine Health Systems Senior Living Centers

Carrie’s Cause continued its long-time tradition of bringing smiles to the faces of seniors during the holiday season. The nonprofit, whose mission is to brighten the lives of elderly residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, delivered poinsettias to 129 residents at Columbine Health Systems senior living facilities on Sunday, December 10.

“We are so grateful for these beautiful gifts and the community support provided by Carrie’s Cause,” said Becky Walker, Administrator for Columbine Health Systems. “These poinsettias will bring so much joy and happiness to our residents!”

Carrie’s Cause received lots of help from the community. The effort was funded by individual donors who wanted to make sure everyone in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities received a plant to brighten their day. Volunteers from Columbine Health, Dementia Together, and Windsor City Lifestyle helped deliver the poinsettias to each resident.

“We know the holidays aren’t always cheerful for everyone, and many seniors have family that aren’t close by,” said Debbie Waines, board member for Carrie’s Cause. “It is wonderful to see the efforts made by the community to bring joy to residents who might not have anyone around during the holiday season.”

The poinsettias were delivered to three facilities on the Columbine Health Systems campus at 1475 Main Street in Windsor:

The Windsor

Columbine Commons Assisted Living

Columbine Commons Health and Rehab Facility

This effort is part of a tradition started by Carrie’s Cause in 2009 when founder Carrie Maul delivered poinsettias to a nursing home in Broomfield. Since Carrie passed away in 2013, the foundation has grown from delivering 400 plants in that first year to 4,500 plants among 41 homes in 9 states.

To learn more about Carrie’s Cause, visit carriescause.org/.

Photos courtesy of Columbine Health Systems

Since 1971, Columbine Health Systems has provided quality care for seniors. This has evolved to include a full range of services, including patio homes, independent living, assisted living, therapy services, infusion therapy, home care, medical equipment, Centre Pharmacy, Front Range Geriatric Medicine, chaplains, and transportation. Info: https://www.columbinehealth.com