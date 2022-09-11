Let’s have some fun with the wonderful Wyoming wind!

6th Annual Pine Bluffs “End of the Trail” Kite Festival will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am – 3 pm in the beautiful Bluffs Recreation Area – 1200 S. Beech Street (CR 164) in Pine Bluffs, WY.

From 11 am-3 pm enjoy watching Semi-Pro Kite Fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites, and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly! Free Kites will be given to the first 100 kids Age 14 & under.

11 am-3 pm – Kite Show, Kite Vendors, Bounce Houses, Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, Large Kite, Stunt & Sport Kite Flying Demonstrations

12 pm – All Fly for Everyone

Show Stopper Kites will be selling kites on sight and answering all your kite questions! showstopperkites.com

Limited seating so bring your own comfy outdoor chair! Join us for a great day of kite flying, food, shopping, and fun!

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sonja Fornstrom at 307-245-3301 or email at sfornstrom@pinebluffswy.gov.