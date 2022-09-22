Presenting Grammy-Nominated Pianist and Songwriter Jim Brickman

In-concert at the University Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 1. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Youth Programs in Arts and Education fund at CSU.

Grammy-nominated and internationally renowned songwriter and piano sensation, Jim Brickman, will wow the audience with his uplifting, family-friendly “GREATEST HITS LIVE” concert. The concert takes place on Saturday, October 1, 8 p.m. in Griffin Concert Hall at the University Center for the Arts. The UCA is located at 1400 Remington Street in Fort Collins.

Concert proceeds will benefit the Youth Programs in Arts and Education fund at CSU, which supports programs that provide youth in underserved areas of Northern Colorado opportunities to explore creativity through music, art, and theatre. Your ticket purchase helps provide access and create opportunities for youth in our community.

Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. He receives rave reviews for his high energy and upbeat performance style, playing to sold-out venues all over the world. Brickman will light up Griffin Concert Hall, playing hits like “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.” Brickman warms the hearts of all as his sweet sounds and stories provide an up-close and personal evening of memorable moments.

The Youth Programs in Arts and Education fund supports programs such as BRAINY (BRinging Arts INtegration to Youth), Middle School Outreach Ensembles (MSOE), and Trying on Teaching (ToT). These programs enrich the lives of hundreds of students from elementary to high school across Northern Colorado and beyond and embody Colorado State University’s mission as a land-grant institution by providing equal opportunity and equal access to the arts and music programming.

Tickets

Venue seating is reserved. Tickets are $40/$55/$100 and are available through the University Center for the Arts (UCA) box office in the UCA lobby with hours Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances. Starting Aug. 31, patrons may purchase tickets online at CSUArtsTickets.com or call (970) 491-ARTS (2787) during box office hours. All tickets are subject to a $1 fee. Tickets purchased over the phone or at the door are subject to an additional $3 fee. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines.

More about Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman’s first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and the artist went on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, and many more. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of his syndicated radio show, “The Jim Brickman Show.” jimbrickman.com

More about CSU’s Youth Programs in Arts and Education Fund

BRAINY is a collaborative program that brings together the visual arts, dance, music, and theater, and through interactive lessons provides arts enrichment and education opportunities that help kids create connection, increase empathy, and cultivate a deeper understanding of the world around them. This program typically serves around 450 students every year from Title 1 elementary schools in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor. artmuseum.colostate.edu/brainy-virtual-2021.

MSOE is an inspiring, internationally recognized, community-based music outreach program for developing Middle School musicians. This collaborative initiative brings together more than 60 music educators, including advanced high school students, CSU music majors, collegiate faculty, practicing teachers, and retired sages to provide instruction to more than 200 young musicians over the 14-week program. Students are loaned musical instruments and given expert music lessons at an extremely low cost to foster and inspire a love of music and teaching. music.colostate.edu/music-education/msoe-details.

ToT is a program for high school students that cultivates and develops the next generation of excellent secondary music teachers. The best way to train music teachers is to provide authentic teaching opportunities while engaging in a community of reflective practitioners. Over a 10-week period, all participants are involved in teaching local middle school students who are members of MSOE. Undergraduate and graduate music education students design, implement, and teach all aspects of the program, culminating with a concert in the University Center for the Arts on the CSU campus. music.colostate.edu/music-education/tot.

For a full event calendar, more information, and to sign up for a free event e-newsletter, visit UCA.Colostate.edu.