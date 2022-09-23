Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks – September/October 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

There was a taste of autumn earlier this month when a cold front passed through Northern Colorado. More lovely days are in store as summer ends and fall begins. Enjoy quiet drives in the Colorado Rockies, football games, and pumpkin spice treats that are so good this time of year.

Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Mainstreet Market September 15 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30

Women of Wellington (WOW) meets at Meridian Trust, Wednesday, September 21

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala on September 30

Zombie Crawl and Haunted Tour in downtown Wellington on October 29

Main Street Market

This summer the Wellington Main Street Program-sponsored Main Street Market is the place to be. Located in Centennial Park, shoppers can find fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Now is the time for canning and preserving summer’s bounty. Supplies for these activities are available at the Market running through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday

WOW! Women of Wellington Monthly Meeting

The Women of Wellington Group have a guest speaker on September 21. Le Andra Foster, ASA, MSBA will speak on “How to Create Wealth from Your Business – Solutions for Money.” Le Andra is a speaker, mentor, and coach. Meridian Federal Credit Union at 1805 1st Street will host the meeting and invites you to register in order to attend. Don’t miss this informative meeting and see friends – on September 21 – 6-8 PM

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; a Taste of Wellington, a completely revamped silent auction, and a live auction with terrific items on the auction block – including a week-end stay at the Vee Bar Ranch in Centennial WY where prize winners can ski or snowshoe at the nearby Snowy Range and a 4-day whitewater raft trip for two on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument from OARS! Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!

Zombie Crawl & Haunted Tour of Wellington

October 29 is a date to mark on your family’s calendar of fun events! Several members of Wellington’s Business Community – Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce – are planning a Zombie Crawl which is free for both participants and businesses.

Starting at 4 pm, zombies will gather at one of the locations on a map that will be provided by participating businesses. The Haunted Tour is a ticketed event with tour guides giving tours of 10 to 11 different downtown locations providing creepy tales and tours of participating businesses. Anyone who has (or can create) a haunted business to include on this tour, please contact Kelly DeVries at thistle@kellymcdowell.com.