Recommended: Galleries of Guitars

July 11, 2023 admin Art & Lifestyle, Local Culture, Arts & Community 0
Oldest stringed instrument- oud (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

 

The touring exhibition of the National Guitar Museum, “Medieval to Metal, The Art & Evolution of the Guitar”, now showing at the Loveland Museum, is a huge opportunity for area guitar fans to get their fill. 

Colorado Custom- Cool amplifiers (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Dozens of guitars are on display, augmented by color art, super informative placards as well as a gallery of black and white rock star photos – all with famous guitars in their hands. Even one of the most used “instruments” in the world – the “air guitar” – gets its due.

Colorado Custom- cigar box guitar (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

I was just delighted with seeing the artistry going into famous guitars like a Gibson Les Paul as well as finely crafted guitar precursors. 

Godwin Guitar Organ (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Concurrently, the Green Room at the Loveland Museum is hosting “Colorado Custom”, a display honoring regional luthiers. Together, these exhibits just rock.

Air guitar gets its due (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

More info: thelovelandmuseum.org

Gibson SG signed by Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Gibson Les Paul ‘Recording’ (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)
South American charango- made with armadillo shell (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)
Great Guitars- ‘Medieval to Metal’ now at Loveland Museum (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

