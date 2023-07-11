Recommended: Galleries of Guitars

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

The touring exhibition of the National Guitar Museum, “Medieval to Metal, The Art & Evolution of the Guitar”, now showing at the Loveland Museum, is a huge opportunity for area guitar fans to get their fill.

Dozens of guitars are on display, augmented by color art, super informative placards as well as a gallery of black and white rock star photos – all with famous guitars in their hands. Even one of the most used “instruments” in the world – the “air guitar” – gets its due.

I was just delighted with seeing the artistry going into famous guitars like a Gibson Les Paul as well as finely crafted guitar precursors.

Concurrently, the Green Room at the Loveland Museum is hosting “Colorado Custom”, a display honoring regional luthiers. Together, these exhibits just rock.

More info: thelovelandmuseum.org

