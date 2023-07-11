The One Colorado Film Fest You Won’t Want To Miss In 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Horsetooth Fest (HF/5) is coming to the Elizabeth Hotel and surrounding venues in Old Town on September 7-10 for a spectacular weekend of independent film, music, and art installations!

Horsetooth Fest (HF/5) brings together filmmakers, artists, musicians, and cutting-edge technology displays for a celebration of creativity. Enjoy a curated selection of short films from around the world (including films banned in their creators’ home countries), local musicians performing beloved songs from film and TV, art installations, mind-blowing technology demonstrations, and a surprise global music act that you won’t want to miss. GA and VIP tickets will be available, as well as free performances in Old Town Square on September 9th.

“The fifth year of Horsetooth Fest is an exciting milestone for us,” said Jesse Nyander, Festival Organizer at HF/5. “We have witnessed incredible talent emerge from all corners of the globe, and we are honored to provide a platform that amplifies their voices and stories. This year, we are committed to delivering a memorable experience with a diversity of film, music, art, and technology that will captivate our audiences.”

In its fifth year, HF/5 has evolved from an international film festival to a multimedia arts event that celebrates filmmakers, artists, musicians, technology leaders, and passionate film enthusiasts from around the world.

By championing independent films from around the world, HF/5 sparks conversations, challenges stereotypes, and promotes cultural understanding. Attendees can expect a thought-provoking lineup that explores a wide range of themes and genres, ensuring there is something for every cinematic taste.

We would like to invite you to share the information here with your audience, and to also cover this unique event, which promises to be a hub of creativity and inspiration. Accredited press members will have access to exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes opportunities, and premieres of groundbreaking films. Email info@hiffco.com if interested, and stay tuned for further announcements regarding the festival’s program, special guests, and ticket information.

About Horsetooth Fest (HF/5):