Recommended: Silo, Gardens Opener

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt

I haven’t been streaming contemporary content for a while now, preferring to revisit a wealth of older stuff. But I finally got hooked.

That would be by the intense 2023 Apple series “Silo.”

I’m a Sci-Fi fan, and I couldn’t resist trying out a new twist. Ten thousand people live in an underground silo, not knowing how they got there or why. All they know is what “The Founders” tell them since all traces of previous history have been erased – 140 years ago.

The Founders tell them that the air outside is poisoned, and the bodies of residents who challenge that litter the ground outside the window to prove it – or do they? Add in a murder mystery and some compelling performances by lead actors Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins for gripping new viewing.

Tune into “Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” on YouTube.