Exciting Things Happening at The Community Impact Center!

United Way of Larimer County

We’re learning more and more about supporting diverse communities here at United Way of Larimer County. In March, our Board of Directors heard from Poudre School District’s Superintendent Brian Kingsley about new data that truly shows what kids in our district need support the most and how UWLC can prioritize these important children, youth, and families.

While studies are indicating that local students are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement, the emotional well-being of many of our community’s youth is at risk. 72% of Gender-Queer/Nonbinary Poudre School District, high school students report that their stress level is not manageable most days, and 70% of PSD staff report that they are moderately or extremely concerned about the decrease in student emotional well-being.

In partnership with the Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County (a current tenant in the Community Impact Center) and FC Mural Project, UWLC is proud to debut an interactive mural on our building that examines what youth want adults to know about their mental health. Check out a timelapse video to watch artist Jess Bean create the mural, or stop by the Community Impact Center at 525 W. Oak Street in Fort Collins to check it out in person.

We’re also thrilled to share that UWLC was recently awarded a grant totaling nearly $250,000 from Colorado Trust to support our vision of bringing aligned organizations led by and supporting many of our community’s historically marginalized identity groups together under one roof.

We’re looking forward to many new tenants joining our building this summer!