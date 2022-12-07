Recommended: Theater of the Mind, Blues Society

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

My name is Lana, and I was the love of David Byrne’s life — for about 75 minutes.

No, I actually don’t know Byrne — a Renaissance man of contemporary art projects, starting with his tenure in the band Talking Heads — but I have recently been to his groundbreaking show currently playing in Denver called “Theater of the Mind”. That was where I picked up my new name and identity.

What? Why? How? Those are sensitive questions because I really don’t want to give out too much information — it would spoil the surprises for others who have yet to experience this very cool thing to do.

This is what I can tell you. “Theater of the Mind” was created by Byrne and author Mala Gaonkar . It is based on two things — Byrne’s lifetime memories and neuroscience. Byrne doesn’t actually perform in this show, but his voice is everywhere.

Tours of Theater of the Mind are conducted every 15 minutes by guides who take a limited audience on a journey of personal details and mind-tickling science. But I’m not going to go any further. The journey and the sweet feeling of discovery belong to everybody who gets up for going down to an alternative location in Denver.

Theater of the Mind is located at 3887 Steele Street in Denver, in a warehousing development called York Street Yards. It’s not a place you immediately think of when going to see theatre performances — very close to I25 and I70. But, most obviously, Theater of the Mind had to be custom-built for the occasion. The effort to get there is worth it.

I do want to pass on the end result of the show, which for me was pretty inspiring. The words echo in my ears: “We are not stuck. You can change the story”. Want to know more? Check out theateroftheminddenver.com. The show’s run has been extended until January 22.

Blues Society: The recent Blues Circus show at the Rialto Theater in Loveland put on display the full power of the blues — four dynamite singers up front, an electric violin, stand-up bass, keys, horns…the whole works. And the energy just blasted from the stage.

Can you blame audience members for dancing up front? This music was just custom-made for celebration.

There are other people who think so too.

At the Blues Circus show, I got acquainted with a group called the High Plains Blues Society. It started out as the Fort Collins Blues Society, but expanded its vision to include other regional musicians and has been renamed.

But the focus is still the same: promoting the blues. That is, shows like the Blues Circus, jams, educational programs, and special events. If you love the blues — and it is a passion — check out their site at highplainsbluessociety.com for more info.

NOCO live music: On December 2, Brian David Collins plays Swing Station and David Arkenstone performs at the Lincoln Center. On December 3-4, Acoustic Eidolon plays a two-night stand at the Rialto Theater in Loveland. The Rialto hosts Jim Brickman on December 5 and Hazel Miller on December 15.

That Eighties Band is at Washington’s on December 9 and the Wallflowers show at Washington’s on December 10 is sold out. Mad Dog Blues Band plays Avogadro’s on December 10 and Wookiefoot is at the Aggie Theater on December 15. Also on December 15, Lindsey Stirling is at the Events Center in Loveland.

Discover “Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” on YouTube.