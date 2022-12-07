Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins Presented Beyond Therapy

Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins has announced its second mainstage production of the season, BEYOND THERAPY, a play about failures in our relationships as well as the hope we bring to them and the sometimes-found intimacy.

Christopher Durang, Tony and frequent Obie award-winning playwright, outdoes himself in this hilarious, yet downright serious play. Bruce and Prudence are deeply into therapy. Prudence’s macho therapist is urging her to be more assertive, while Bruce’s wacky female therapist wants him to meet women by placing a personal ad. She does not fully comprehend that Bruce has a male lover who is not pleased by Bruce’s desire to date a woman. Bruce doesn’t know how to handle poor, nervous Prudence, and Prudence doesn’t know what to make of her unpredictable new boyfriend. They do learn to live beyond therapy in this delightful comedy. Even for its audience members Beyond Therapy “Offers the best therapy of all: guaranteed laughter” Time.

The cast is a perfect mixture of previous performers for Bas Bleu as well as new faces to the Bas Bleu stage. Bruce is played by Josh Shirt, Prudence by Erica Withrow, Stuart is played by return artist Nick Boeder, and Kate Reiter as Charlotte. Dan Rilling as Bob and Jaime Bermudez round out the comic and energetic cast.

Directed by Lynn Bogner, who once again shows her skills as she did in Bas Bleu’s 2020 production of The Best Brothers.

Beyond Therapy will be presented on December 2nd-December 18th at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins. Performances begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and at 2:30 pm for the Sunday matinees. Friday, December 2nd is a Pay what you will/preview performance.

Tickets: $30/adult, $25/senior, $8/student, $6/Quest card (please contact the box office for details about this rate), Pay what you will/preview performance. Tickets can be purchased at basbleu.org or by calling the box office at 970-498-8949. We are also offering a very special “Date Night” deal in collaboration with the Emporium in the Elizabeth Hotel. $70 for a ticket to the show and a 3 course gourmet meal. Contact the box office for more information!

As Alison Preece noted in her review of the play: “In these dark and messy times, we need more Durang in our lives than ever before.’