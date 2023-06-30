Recommended:  Trolley Rides Are Good for You

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

Take a trip back in time.

Recently I took a ride on the Fort Collins Trolley, boarding in City Park then lurching and bumping down the tracks in the middle of Mountain Avenue — all the way to Howes and back.

You just have to sit back and enjoy because the trolley isn’t fast, but the conductors – dedicated volunteers– make the trip interesting by adding historical facts while the magic of something from another era takes hold.

Everybody seems to like the trolley. As my ride progressed, I noticed that many of the people walking on the sidewalk along Mountain did the same thing – they waved and smiled. People inside the trolley waved back. It was refreshingly and naturally friendly.

Log on to fortcollinstrolley.org for full information about schedules and fares.

