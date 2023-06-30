Recommended:  Trolley Rides Are Good for You

Ride the trolley in Fort Collins (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

 

Take a trip back in time.

Recently I took a ride on the Fort Collins Trolley, boarding in City Park then lurching and bumping down the tracks in the middle of Mountain Avenue — all the way to Howes and back.

You just have to sit back and enjoy because the trolley isn’t fast, but the conductors – dedicated volunteers– make the trip interesting by adding historical facts while the magic of something from another era takes hold.

Everybody seems to like the trolley. As my ride progressed, I noticed that many of the people walking on the sidewalk along Mountain did the same thing – they waved and smiled. People inside the trolley waved back. It was refreshingly and naturally friendly.

Log on to fortcollinstrolley.org for full information about schedules and fares.

Search “Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” on YouTube.

