Larimer County Board of County Commissioners Approve Operational Agreement With Summitstone Health Partners for Acute Care 

An operational agreement with SummitStone Health Partners for the new county-owned behavioral health facility, Acute Care, was presented to the Board of County Commissioners and approved with a 3-0 vote during their Administrative Matters meeting on June 27, 2023.

SummitStone Health Partners [SHP], one of the region’s largest behavioral health care employers and Community Mental Health Center, is the contracted provider of clinical care and treatment at the new facility.

The operational contract reflects the services SHP will provide to address the critical of acute behavioral health for the community and establishes the facility as a center of excellence with a culture for teaching and learning across industries such as behavioral health, food services, janitorial, and occupational therapy.

“This isn’t just a Larimer issue, regional issue, or Colorado issue, but a national issue if not around the world,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally. We see so much messaging addressing behavioral and mental health concerns. I think that’s striking that just a few years ago, it was taboo to talk about mental health. This facility is critically needed and a monumental step to getting services that have been needed for many years in our community.”

Staff from Larimer County Behavioral Health Services and SummitStone Health Partners were present to celebrate the important milestone for this critical project.

“First and foremost, without the partnership of SummitStone Health Partners, we wouldn’t be standing here. Their countless hours of dedication, conversation, and innovation have occurred to bring us one step closer to opening this incredible acute care facility right here in Larimer County,” said Director of Behavioral Health Services Laurie Stolen. “Every day I am more and more confident that we will increase access to the appropriate levels of care that people so desperately need. This facility and the services that SummitStone will provide will save lives.”

The operational agreement is the culmination of years of planning, collaboration, and innovation that started with the successful ballot initiative of 2018 that designates sales-and-use tax funding for behavioral health purposes in Larimer County. “When this idea came up, it’s exciting to think the voters might approve it. And then they do. And then you have to figure it out since there’s no model. I have to give tremendous credit to many people who have figured it out. It’s not always been easy, but wow — what a partnership. It’s really an honor to be part of this project,” said Larimer County Manager Lorenda Volker.

“This facility and the programming within this facility will go a long way toward helping to reduce, hopefully, eliminate, but at least minimize the effects of trauma in our community where folks will be able to receive services when they need them locally in their community. Where they will be able to stay and work towards recovery in their communities. And that’s wonderful,” said Michael Allen, CEO of SummitStone Health Partners.

“I’ve been serving on a committee for the past couple of weeks, and we’ve been taking an in-depth look at needs in rural northeast Colorado with regard to behavioral health and substance abuse disorder, and it’s pretty eye-opening — the lack of services and resources for people across the state,” said Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens. “It really highlighted for me the value and good fortune that we have that the voters of Larimer County voted to tax themselves to prioritize mental health and substance abuse issues. I’m happy we can celebrate this today.”

Once open, Acute Care will provide the following:

Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Available 24/7

Care Coordination

Substance Use Treatment with Medications

Withdrawal Management

Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)

Onsite pharmacy and lab

Future Phases of Acute Care will be based on community needs.

Short-term intensive residential treatment (IRT) – A short-term residential program for clients focused on recovery.

Opioid Treatment Program (OTP)

Behavioral Health Institute / Center of Excellence for Training and Professional Development

Expansion of existing services.

Acute Care is the first building to be located on the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services at Longview Campus and is scheduled to open to the community in December 2023. Acute Care is located at 2260 W. Trilby Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80526.

For more information: larimer.org/behavioralhealth/longview