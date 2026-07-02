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Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts Deliver Outlaw Country at Magic Rat

North Forty News
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Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts Deliver Outlaw Country at Magic Rat

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Blazing guitars, classic country influences, and rock ‘n’ roll energy headline Friday night’s Fort Collins performance.

Fans of outlaw country and classic rock can kick off their Fourth of July weekend with a high-energy performance by Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts at Magic Rat Live Music in downtown Fort Collins on Friday night.

Community Message

Known for blending the spirit of country legends like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson with driving guitars and a rock ‘n’ roll edge, the Colorado-based band has built a reputation for delivering energetic live shows. While their music pays tribute to classic country traditions, their amplified sound and modern approach appeal equally to fans of 1970s rock.

Set inside the intimate Magic Rat venue at The Elizabeth Hotel, the performance offers an opportunity to experience one of Colorado’s popular live country-rock acts as Northern Colorado’s Independence Day celebrations get underway.

Event Details

What: Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts live performance
When: Friday, July 3, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. – Midnight
Where: Magic Rat Live Music, 111 Chestnut St. (Old Firehouse Alley), Fort Collins
Cost: Check with the venue for admission details.
More Information: (970) 493-4120

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