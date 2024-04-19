Savoring Southwestern Excellence: Santiago’s in Loveland

I am a green chile nut. My cravings for green chile started (20+ years ago) after experiencing homemade green chile at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Since then, I have sought it out.

When I told someone about these cravings, they said I should stop at Santiago’s in Loveland.

So, one day recently, I decided to plunge at lunch.

Santiago’s is tucked away discreetly in a strip mall shopping plaza at 1485 E. Eisenhower Blvd in Loveland.

The cozy restaurant was inviting.

I was there, however, for some takeout.

The friendly host took my order, and before I knew it, a piping hot chicken and rice-smothered burrito was in my hand.

The staff made the sizable burrito to order. The green chile? It hit the mark!

At Santiago’s, your “heat” is custom. I ordered it hot, and it was HOT!

I know the flavor is good when I compare it favorably to the State Fair Prize-Winning green chile I had 20+ years ago!

I ordered a second burrito for the friend who made the suggestion and made my way to deliver this fantastic and flavorful creation.

It was affordable, too. Both burritos were only about $11.

Santiago’s has 29 locations in Colorado — four of those are in Northern Colorado.

It’s worth a stop, and then another one, and another one… Be sure to check out their website at eatatsantiagos.com for locations — and drop by for a visit!