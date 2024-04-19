Savoring Southwestern Excellence: Santiago’s in Loveland

Santiago's takeout (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

I am a green chile nut. My cravings for green chile started (20+ years ago) after experiencing homemade green chile at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Since then, I have sought it out.

When I told someone about these cravings, they said I should stop at Santiago’s in Loveland.

Santiago’s 1485 E. Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

So, one day recently, I decided to plunge at lunch.

Santiago’s is tucked away discreetly in a strip mall shopping plaza at 1485 E. Eisenhower Blvd in Loveland.

The cozy restaurant was inviting.

Santiago’s Mission Statement (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

I was there, however, for some takeout. 

The friendly host took my order, and before I knew it, a piping hot chicken and rice-smothered burrito was in my hand.

The staff made the sizable burrito to order. The green chile? It hit the mark!

Santiago’s smothered green chile burrito (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

At Santiago’s, your “heat” is custom. I ordered it hot, and it was HOT!

I know the flavor is good when I compare it favorably to the State Fair Prize-Winning green chile I had 20+ years ago!

I ordered a second burrito for the friend who made the suggestion and made my way to deliver this fantastic and flavorful creation.

It was affordable, too. Both burritos were only about $11.

Santiago’s has 29 locations in Colorado — four of those are in Northern Colorado.

It’s worth a stop, and then another one, and another one… Be sure to check out their website at eatatsantiagos.com for locations — and drop by for a visit!

