Savoring Southwestern Excellence: Santiago’s in Loveland

I am a green chile nut. My cravings for green chile started (20+ years ago) after experiencing homemade green chile at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
Since then, I have sought it out.
When I told someone about these cravings, they said I should stop at Santiago’s in Loveland.
So, one day recently, I decided to plunge at lunch.
Santiago’s is tucked away discreetly in a strip mall shopping plaza at 1485 E. Eisenhower Blvd in Loveland.
The cozy restaurant was inviting.
I was there, however, for some takeout.
The friendly host took my order, and before I knew it, a piping hot chicken and rice-smothered burrito was in my hand.
The staff made the sizable burrito to order. The green chile? It hit the mark!
At Santiago’s, your “heat” is custom. I ordered it hot, and it was HOT!
I know the flavor is good when I compare it favorably to the State Fair Prize-Winning green chile I had 20+ years ago!
I ordered a second burrito for the friend who made the suggestion and made my way to deliver this fantastic and flavorful creation.
It was affordable, too. Both burritos were only about $11.
Santiago’s has 29 locations in Colorado — four of those are in Northern Colorado.
It’s worth a stop, and then another one, and another one… Be sure to check out their website at eatatsantiagos.com for locations — and drop by for a visit!
