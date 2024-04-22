Nine Arrested in Estes Park Fugitive Operation 

Nine suspects were arrested during an overnight fugitive apprehension operation.

On the evening of April 17, 2024, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Estes Park Police Department partnered to increase public safety in southwest Larimer County. Both agencies learned that a number of wanted individuals were likely in Estes Park and the unincorporated Estes Valley. In response, LCSO and EPPD conducted a joint operation to reduce the number of outstanding warrants in the area.

As a result of this operation, multiple wanted people were contacted. In total, nine individuals were arrested. These included:

Kyle Johnson (36) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-3rd Degree Assault • Daniel Lovenburg (28) – Felony Warrant for Department of Corrections Parole Hold • Tara Finkbeiner (39) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Comply-3rd Degree Assault • Gregory Cluen (63) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Harassment

Ronald Hentges (75) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Leaving the Scene of an Accident • Adrianna Burgess (30) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Larceny

Asia Amsinger (19) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Traffic Violation • Marie MacCord (76) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Careless Driving • Bryon Knudson (57) – Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear-Trespassing

When law enforcement officers initially contacted Lovenburg, he barricaded in his home on South St. Vrain Avenue. After several minutes of negotiations with officers on the scene, he surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Interim Estes Park Police Chief Ian Stewart commented, “This is another great example of local law enforcement resources working together for public safety. We are fortunate in Northern Colorado to have the cooperative relationship between the Estes Park Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.