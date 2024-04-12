Sleeping Beauty is Jenna Smith’s Last Show Before Retirement

Jenna Smith has been an Artistic Associate with Canyon Concert Ballet since 2019. She got her BA in dance at Colorado State University. While at CSU, Jenna spent two years in CSU’s Tour Dance Company, performing and participating in lecture demonstrations in schools across Colorado, and has been a guest performer with the Aspen Dance Connection. Upon graduation, Jenna joined IMPACT Dance Company in the fall of 2012. She remained both a company member, and publicity and marketing director until moving to Tennessee in 2015. In Nashville, she had the pleasure of studying with Banning Bouldin of New Dialect and performed one of her original works as a part of their summer “Choreographers” intensive. In the fall of 2015, she was offered a position in FALL aerial ballet company in Nashville.

Her choreographic work has been featured in IMPACT Dance Company’s shows, “Words, (Wo)men and Song in 2018, and “C’est La Vie in 2021. She has produced and directed multiple award-winning shows at the Fort Collins Fringe Festival. “Women Working: Movement Stories by 3 Colorado Choreographers,” which received the Salt Magazine “Movers and Shakers” award, and “5 X 5” Which received Best of Fringe, Audience Choice, and Artist Choice awards. Her choreography has been commissioned in multiple shows by Canyon Concert Ballet: Ballet and Beer: Latin Nights, Ballet, Jazz and Beer, Ballet, Broadway and Beer, and The Little Mermaid.

Jenna’s last performance will be CCB’s upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty. Jenna is hesitant to use the word retirement because, according to her, “for a dancer, there really is no such thing.” She admits her relationship with dance will be changing because, after thirteen years of dancing full-time across the country, “my days are limited where my body will allow me to wear pointe shoes all day, every day.” Audiences can watch Jenna dazzle on stage in her final performance of Sleeping Beauty at the Lincoln Center April 19-21. Jenna reassures us, “While this may be my final bow in pointe shoes, I am hoping it’s not my final bow to the stage.”

Michael Pappalardo brings his internationally renowned Sleeping Beauty to Fort Collins audiences in a full-length production adapted from the original Marius Petipa choreography. A favorite for ballet lovers, audiences will be delighted with all new sets and costumes as Canyon Concert Ballet performs one of the world’s most iconic ballets.

On her 16th birthday, Aurora is cursed to sleep for all eternity by the evil Carabosse. The Lilac Fairy intervenes and ensures she will only sleep for 100 years, putting the rest of the kingdom into a slumber to wake when she does. One hundred years later, Prince Desire slays Carabosse and awakes Sleeping Beauty with love’s true kiss.

Sleeping Beauty

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Main State

Friday, April 19, 2024 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 20, 2024 2:00 and 7:00 pm

Sunday, April 21, 2024 2:00 pm

Ticket prices range from $29 to $45

Tickets available at https://www.lctix.com/shows- tickets/sleeping-beauty/