Wellington Area Chamber Brings Las Vegas to Town Third Annual Casino Night

WELLINGTON, CO – The third annual Casino Night Fundraiser, a wild and wonderful mix of games of chance, music, food and surprises, returns on Thursday, April 25, 2024. This event, back by popular demand, will take place at Sparge Brewing at 3999 GW Bush Avenue #101 in Wellington from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Proceeds from this event will fund the marketing initiatives designed to drive traffic to area businesses throughout the year.

Highlights of this event will include:

Casino games: Craps, Roulette, and Blackjack.

A cigar lounge.

A whiskey and wine pull, and,

An end-of-night raffle is based on each player’s casino winnings for entry.

Wellington celebrities will be featured dealers at our Blackjack tables.

Tickets are available for $45 per player. You can purchase tickets at http://tinyurl.com/5yvan8ep or the Wellington Chamber of Commerce office. Your ticket includes a drink voucher, $300 in play money, heavy appetizers, wine, music, and prizes. If still available, tickets may be purchased at the door for $50. This event is for adults 21+ years of age.

Attire is business casual, but Roaring ‘20s attire is highly encouraged to make this special evening festive and fun.