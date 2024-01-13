Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Tacos: January Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month

Colorado beef is synonymous with flavor, nutrition, and tradition. Colorado’s most significant economic export, the beef industry, supports its economy with $86.1 billion annually. This is a considerable endeavor and worthy of some praise for the state’s hardworking ranchers.

In honor of the National Western Stock Show this month, Colorado Proud is celebrating with savory slow-cooker beef brisket. You can do so much with slow cooked beef brisket, from the taco recipe below to a traditional Sunday dinner, beef brisket is a versatile dish that just requires time.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Kicking our new year off right, beef offers many nutritional benefits. It is a red meat and also a top source of vitamin B12. Consuming beef in moderation (3 ounces per serving) provides vital essential nutrients and protein that can contribute to a healthy diet. The same serving size of cooked lean beef offers around 22 grams of protein.

Beef has an array of essential nutrients, including iron, choline, vitamins B6 and B12, phosphorus, zinc, niacin, riboflavin, and selenium, all of which contribute to a healthy diet (Food Smart Colorado).

Colorado farmers, ranchers, feeders, and processors, alongside the beef industry, continue to find more ways to be as productive and sustainable as possible while maintaining quality products.

Like the research team at AgNext at Colorado State University, their mission is to find sustainable solutions for animal agriculture through resiliency, efficiency, and regeneracy.

Make your shopping local and know where your food comes from in 2024. Find your closest local farmer, rancher, or butcher on ColoradoProud.com. In the meantime, try this delicious recipe from Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack and make your next meal memorable!

Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Tacos

Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, My Bueno Recipes and Stories

Yield: Serves 12-24 tacos

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 to 4 pounds of beef brisket

2 ounces of marinade of choice per pound of meat

2 bay leaves

2 garlic cloves

12 ounces beer (light or NA recommended)

Directions:

Place the brisket, marinade sauce, bay leaves, garlic cloves (if using), and beer in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove the brisket, shred the meat, and discard the fat pieces. Serve as the basis for tacos, nachos, sopes, flautas, or more! Enjoy!

We suggest the 44 Red Blend from Red Fox Cellars to enjoy this meal with a Colorado wine. This wine is full-bodied, well-balanced, and smooth, pairing well with marinated beef.

For non-alcoholic alternatives, try drinks from Ceria Brewing Company. They created a whole new brewing process to produce 0.00% ABV beer with an incredible flavor you don’t usually get in a non-alcoholic beer. They have options like Belgian Style White and Hoppy IPA, made in Arvada.

Visit www.coloradoproud.com for a complete list of recipes.

Colorado Proud is a Colorado Department of Agriculture program that promotes food and agricultural products grown, raised, or made in Colorado. The program’s over 3,000 members include growers, processors, schools, restaurants, and retailers statewide.