Transfort to Resume Later Weeknight Max and Other Saturday Service

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, will resume later weeknight service on MAX and resume Saturday service on routes 6, 7, and HORN beginning January 15.

These routes will operate Monday – Saturday during the following times:

MAX will operate a 20-minute service from 5:20 a.m. – 10:26 p.m.

HORN will operate a 20-minute service from 6:54 a.m. – 6:32 p.m.

Route 6 will operate a 60-minute service from 6:16 a.m. – 8:13 p.m.

Route 7 will operate a 60-minute service from 6:40 a.m. – 8:35 p.m.

“Efforts to improve bus operator recruitment and retention have yielded a slow but steady increase in our bus operator staffing levels,” said Kaley Zeisel, Transit Director. “As a result, in 2023, Transfort resumed service on Route 19, Holiday service, and evening MAX service on Friday and Saturday. Today, we are able to resume additional Saturday service and later weekday service on MAX. We will continue efforts to improve bus operator staffing levels and return additional service as soon as we are able.”

Saturday service on routes 6, 7, and HORN was suspended in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased ridership, and driver shortages.

Passengers are encouraged to stay up to date with service changes by subscribing to receive real-time email or text alerts for the routes they choose at ridetransfort.com/subscribe

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March 2020.

For more information about Transfort, visit www.ridetransfort.com

For schedules, ridetransfort.com/routes