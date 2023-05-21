Stampede Partners With Greeley Art Association to Continue Preserving the Western Heritage

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

New for 2023, the Greeley Stampede is partnering with the Greeley Art Association to continue the tradition of showcasing Western art during the annual community celebration. The 23rd Annual Stampede Western Art Exhibition and Sale will feature nationally acclaimed artists, returning Legacy artists, and local and youth artists. The 13-day exhibit during the Greeley Stampede, June 22-July 4, 2023, is included with park admission and will be open during park hours until 9 pm daily in the Island Grove Events Center lobby.

“The new partnership with the Greeley Art Association is a win/win as it helps our local artists be able to showcase their talents, and they will provide additional support to continue the legacy of the Stampede Western Art Show,” commented Stampede General Chair Julie Jensen. “The art show is great as it provides an opportunity to see top-notch western art in person, and proceeds of sold art will support education in Weld County through our Foundation.”

This year’s exhibit will feature twenty-one nationally acclaimed Legacy artists who have previously participated in the Stampede Western art show and more than forty new local and regional artists who submitted artwork to be juried for selection.

Tickets are on sale for the Kick-off Opening Art Reception that will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5-7 pm. The reception is a great opportunity for Western art enthusiasts to view and purchase the artwork before the general public. Tickets cost $26.50 per guest and include beverages and light hors d’oeuvres to enjoy while walking around the artwork and talking with the artists. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.greeleystampede.org/p/artshow.

The 23rd Annual Stampede Western Art Exhibition and Sale will also host two new events to provide more opportunities for inspiring artists during the Stampede community celebration.

Artist’s Workshop with J.R. Monks will be on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 10 am-4 pm. J.R. Monks will instruct a class on drawing and painting Western works of art. J.R. is a 4th generation rancher and artist here in Colorado, and he brings his expertise in capturing the spirit and beauty of the West to this workshop. Tickets cost $151.50 per guest, and space is limited. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.greeleystampede.org/p/artshow.

Plein Air Roundup is a four-day opportunity for artists to paint on location during the Greeley Stampede with a chance to sell the created pieces during the art show. Up to ten artists daily will be granted permission to create live onsite artwork around the park from Saturday, June 24, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023. More information is available online at www.greeleystampede.org/p/artshow.

The purpose of the Greeley Art Association shall be to open communication among artists, to promote and encourage increased involvement in the arts through education, to share knowledge, to cooperate in promoting our mutual understanding and appreciation of the arts, and for those so motivated–to foster the betterment of our art and its marketability. Learn more about the association online at www.greeleyart.org.

Please get in touch with Stampede Western Art Exhibit Coordinator Colette Pitcher via email at Stampedeartexhibition@gmail.com with any questions about the exhibit, sale, and new art show special events. General Greeley Stampede information is available online at www.GreeleyStampede.org.