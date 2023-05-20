Windsor Celebrates National Public Works Week, Hosts Touch-A-Truck Event

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor celebrates National Public Works Week 2023 alongside the American Public Works Association (APWA) from May 21 through May 27. The town is hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck event on Wednesday, May 24, at the Public Works facility from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., located at 922 N. 15th St.

At the event, kids can touch construction equipment, sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn. Public works staff will teach attendees the importance of the vehicles and how they are used to maintain the town daily. The event is free to attend, and Kona Ice will be there to offer complimentary treats. The first two hours of the event, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., is sensory friendly and will be free of horns, sirens, and flashing lights.

This year’s National Public Works Week theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.” The theme highlights how public works professionals connect us physically, through infrastructure, and inspirationally, through service to their communities, whether as first responders or daily workers carrying out their duty with pride.

Public works professionals help strengthen Windsor’s community by providing infrastructure services in transportation, water wastewater, stormwater treatment, town facilities, emergency management and first response, and right-of-way management. The quiet work that Windsor’s Public Services staff does daily helps make Windsor an ideal place to live and work.

To learn more about Windsor’s Public Services, visit windsorgov.com/PublicWorks.