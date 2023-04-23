Ternary, Featuring Artists Kristina Davies, Jazz Holmes, and Jen Starling, and Solo Exhibition, CHROMOPHOBIA, by Elizabeth Suriani

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art has announced the opening of Ternary, featuring artists Kristina Davies, Jazz Holmes, and Jen Starling, and a solo exhibition, CHROMOPHOBIA, by Elizabeth Suriani. Opening April 14, 6-9 pm.

Ternary

Ternary by Denver artists Kristina Davies, Jazz Holmes & Jen Starling, is a collection of figurative works involving themes of transformation, expression of self, ancestral ties, and cultural relations.

CHROMOPHOBIA

Elizabeth Suriani is a studio artist and Gallery Manager at Artworks and has been part of the community since 2020. Elizabeth’s solo exhibition, CHROMOPHOBIA, recontextualizes themes of Western aesthetics and how it translates to masculine and feminine roles through a classical and contemporary lens using images of hyper-masculine sculptures and colors of paintings from a similar time frame.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Exhibitions runs: 4/14-7/1

Artist talks: TBD

Where:

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

(970) 663-5555 | info@artworksloveland.org