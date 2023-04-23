PSD Stars vs Denver East – Girls Lacrosse

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently Denver East took on the Poudre School District (PSD) Stars, Girl’s Lacrosse.

Right from the beginning, both teams created loads of chances. Denver East would open the scoring, but PSD was quick to answer. Going into the half, Denver East leveled the match with 36 seconds to go at the half. PSD immediately took the lead back to end the half, though.

The second half was a similar story. Denver East could not maintain a lead, and the game would end up a 12-10 victory for the hosts.

Laney Nesbitt had some stand-out performances. She had three goals and three assists that night for PSD, and Cami Schachet had four goals and two assists.