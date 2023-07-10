The 2023 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo August 4-8

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The 2023 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo – “Through the Decades,” presented by Poudre Valley REA, is scheduled for August 4 – 8 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. This year marks the 140th anniversary of the Larimer County Fair and the 75th anniversary of the PRCA Rodeo.

The annual Larimer County Fair Parade – “Through the Decades,” will occur Saturday, July 29 (9:30 a.m.) in Downtown Loveland. Then five fun-filled fair days begin Friday, August 4, and include exciting Carnival Americana games & rides, entertainment options such as Play with Gravity, Nerf Turf, Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza, and the popular Marketplace!

Don’t miss The JAX Farm & Ranch Community Stage – with daily performances from local music and dance groups, concluding each night with touring musical acts nationwide. In addition, the fair host’s community and 4-H events, open-class competitions, exhibits, fireworks, and much more!

Three nights of the Pedersen Toyota PRCA Rodeo action kicks off at the Budweiser Events Center starting Sunday, August 6, with Military & First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Greeley Hat Works, followed by 4-H Youth Night presented by Breeze Thru Car Wash on Monday, August 7, and Bobblehead Night courtesy of Thompson River Pediatrics on Tuesday, August 8. All three nights will include the fan favorite Mutton Bustin’ and will be streamed live on the Cowboy Channel.

Tickets for the Pedersen Toyota PRCA Rodeo are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center or at TREventsComplex.com. Groups of 10 or more can save by calling (970) 619-4122 for more information.