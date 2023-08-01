The Arc of Larimer County Announces 11th Annual Film Festival

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Arc of Larimer County has announced its 11th Annual Film Festival, which will take place on September 29, at the Rialto Theatre in Loveland. This will be our first ‘in-person’ Film Festival since the time of the pandemic.

The film festival is designed to spread awareness around the good and bad issues that impact individuals experiencing Intellectual and Developmental Disability (I/DD) and their families. The films they present to highlight these issues reflect the real-life concerns of people with I/DD: some of the films will be funny, some will be serious, but everyone who attends will walk away with a greater understanding of what it’s like to be an individual with I/DD, or a member of their family. This year’s festival will also feature food, refreshments, and live music before the films begin.

For more information visit thearcoflarimercounty.org.