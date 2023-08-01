Two Uchealth Hospitals Rank Among Nation’s Most Socially Responsible 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

UCHealth Greeley Hospital is No. 2 in the nation at serving patients and the community, according to a health care think tank.

Two UCHealth hospitals in northern Colorado have been recognized by the Lown Institute as two of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving straight “A” grades in Health Equity, Value, and Outcomes on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

Lown evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals, and UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland are among only 54 nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all top categories.

Greeley Hospital ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the state on the list. The hospital performed especially well for fair share spending, social responsibility, health equity, community benefit, and inclusivity.

Medical Center of the Rockies ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the state on the list and performed especially well on fair share spending, social responsibility, and patient safety.

This recognition is a wonderful tip of the hat to UCHealth’s unwavering commitment to serving our community inside and outside the hospital walls, according to Marilyn Schock, the president of Greeley Hospital.

“This is about building a healthier community all around, as a trusted health care provider, as a major employer, and as an active partner in the community. It’s about improving lives,” she said.

In addition, the Lown Institute ranked the UCHealth system, which includes 12 hospitals and hundreds of clinic locations across the state, as the 13th top health system in the nation for social responsibility when compared to nearly 300 health systems.

These are independent rankings, and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.

Denver Health Medical Center is also ranked among the nation’s best, making Colorado the only state in the nation with three hospitals listed among the most socially responsible.

Few hospitals are able to deliver high-quality, high-value care while prioritizing equity at the same time, according to Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up the hospitals on our Honor Roll as examples for others to follow.”

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to include metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, creating a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners.

For the Index for Social Responsibility, the Lown Institute evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals on more than 50 measures, including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. The institute examined publicly available data from Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.

The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank that generates bold ideas for a radically better system of health.