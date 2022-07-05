The Corner Slice Restaurant to Open Inside the Northern Hotel

NY-Style pizza restaurant opens its second location in Old Town, Fort Collins

Bryan Baker, Owner of The Corner Slice of Steamboat Springs has signed a contract for a 5-year lease inside the Northern Hotel, located at 172 N College Ave, Ste: C, Fort Collins. The Old Town location was formerly Spoons, a soup, salad, and sandwich restaurant.

The iconic hotel location was ideal for the second Corner Slice location, welcoming ample foot traffic, and hosted a large enough kitchen space for 3-ton pizza ovens and a full bar. Additional information on The Corner Slice can be found at thecornersliceco.com.

Bryan Baker, self-titled “Pizza Maker”, stated “Fort Collins is an ideal home for our second spot. The community, location, and walkable downtown made the choice an easy one. Not to mention the closer proximity to my family. We’re looking forward to serving our incredible pizza and local drinks to hungry and thirsty patrons.”

The Corner Slice began renovations on the downtown location in early 2022 and enlisted the help of the Chamber of Commerce for guidance on the area’s licensing, inspection, and business development. The Corner Slice’s flagship location opened in 2018 after perfecting its secret recipe for New York-style pizza in the high heights of Colorado. “The altitude always poses an interesting challenge when it comes to the culinary scene. Modifying the recipe slightly was essential for finding the same great quality taste at a much higher altitude”, Baker said.

The original recipe for the pizza came from Bruce Wasserman, who owned a pizza parlor in Brooklyn. Since Bruce’s passing in 2021, The Corner Slice offers a monthly pizza recipe where 100% of the proceeds go to a local charity. This initiative is vastly successful in Steamboat Springs, and Baker is looking forward to bringing the same community support to nonprofits in Fort Collins. “Bruce’s Philanthropic Pie” has collectively donated more than $3,000 in 2021 alone.

“This pie is extra special as it supports local nonprofits, is a limited-time menu item, and most importantly memorializes a great man who contributed so much to communities and The Corner Slice in general”, Baker stated. The taste speaks for itself, as The Corner Slice has won “Best Pizza” in Steamboat Springs for the Best of the Boat Awards three years in a row.

The Corner Slice will employ 6 – 10 full-time employees and will offer pizza, beers on tap, full bar service, and occasional music. The Grand Opening is scheduled for July 1, and Baker is currently looking for a Fort Collins nonprofit to showcase for the location’s first “Bruce’s Philanthropic Pie.”

Baker stated, “Fort Collins is a natural location for us because Northern Colorado has always been a place we call home. Bringing NY-style pizza to FoCo’s Old Town couldn’t be any more idyllic. Come hungry, leave happy!”