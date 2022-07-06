Nominations Open for 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Northern Colorado and Wyoming and will be awarded on April 27, 2023 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics will also be part of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration.

Members of the public, community leaders, businesses, and nonprofits can nominate outstanding ethical organizations in Northern Colorado and Wyoming for this prestigious award, including their own organization. To be eligible for the Torch Award for Ethics, an organization must:

Be in business for at least three years

Be in good standing with BBB

Be free from government action; and

If a nonprofit organization, be accredited through BBB’s free Charity Review process.

Businesses and nonprofits which are nominated will be informed of the nomination and invited to complete our Nominee Selection Form. This short questionnaire asks for details about the nature of the business or nonprofit as well as basic questions about the ethical foundations of the organization.

Each organization will be vetted to ensure they meet the minimum qualifications. Those who pass vetting will then have their Nominee Selection Form reviewed by a Torch Nominee Selection Committee. This committee will select the business and nonprofit candidates who will be invited to prepare a full application for the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics.

In addition to the prestige and recognition for BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winners, participation in the process gives organizations a number of benefits. The criteria used to judge the award are a robust framework for a company to evaluate its core values and processes to ensure it is building trust with all stakeholders. Past Torch Award participants have praised the Torch Award process for its ability to give them new insights into how ethical principles are communicated and practiced throughout the organization.

Candidates selected by the Torch Nominee Selection Committee will have the opportunity to work with BBB Ethics Scholar interns to prepare their full applications. Ethics Scholar interns are upper-class students from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and the University of Wyoming. Not only does this provide real-world learning experiences to university students, it also gives Torch Award candidates a chance to connect with talented future members of the workforce.

Nominations are open through the close of business (4:30 pm MDT) on Friday, July 15. To nominate an organization, including a self-nomination of your own business or nonprofit, complete the nomination form.

For more information about the Torch Award program, visit the program page or contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at jami@wynco.bbb.org or at (970) 488-2048.