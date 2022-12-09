The Harlem Globetrotters Announce 2023 World Tour, Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs



TICKETS FOR THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS ARE ON SALE NOW!

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism, and a nonstop good time to the Budweiser Events Center on Sunday, March 12, at 2 pm. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Loveland, Colorado area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

Tickets for The Harlem Globetrotters are on sale now! Tickets are available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com or in-person at the Orthopaedic Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. For details on group discounts—plus Birthday Party, National Anthem, and Halftime Performance packages, call (970) 619-4122.

*Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.

About The Harlem Globetrotters

Facebook, and YouTube. THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram,Facebook, and YouTube.



About the Budweiser Events Center

The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, is a 7,200 seat multi-purpose venue, which opened in September 2003, and is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The arena, which is owned by Larimer County, is managed by OVG360. This multipurpose facility can host concert settings in various capacities, hockey, basketball, indoor football, family shows, rodeos, trade shows and flexible set-ups to accommodate any event. The Budweiser Events Center, less than an hour drive from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has become the focal point for sports and entertainment in Northern Colorado. About The Ranch, Larimer County’s Event Complex The Ranch, located in Loveland, is Northern Colorado’s premier event complex with over 240 acres of customizable event space. The campus, which opened in 2003, is owned and operated by Larimer County and consists of five event spaces: the Budweiser Events Center, the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, the Larimer County Conference Center, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts hundreds of different events annually and is the home of the Colorado Eagles and the Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. For more information and upcoming events visit TREventsComplex.com