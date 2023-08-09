The Music on the Lawn Series is Back and Better Than Before

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Be sure to catch the upcoming shows at The Music on the Lawn Series at Foothills Mall

Every Friday until September 1st, you and your family or friends can grab a lawn chair to support and enjoy local artists performing on the lawn from 6-8 pm.

Upcoming Artists:

August 4: Last Men on Earth

August 18: Blues Dogs