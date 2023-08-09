Young Rembrandts Fort Collins Colorado and Cheyenne Wyoming Receives National Award

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Kristee Jones, owner of Young Rembrandts Fort Collins, CO, and Cheyenne, WY, received the Perseverance Award at the company’s recent annual conference, recognizing a Young Rembrandts Franchisee who has met and overcome long-term and formidable challenges within her territory or in their personal lives. These challenges require steady, determined effort over an extended period.

Franchisees succeed at these challenges through their internal strength and fortitude and by connecting to people in the community, in the system, and using tools and strategies that help them accomplish their goals.

“It’s always a surreal experience bringing the entire Young Rembrandts family together,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “We are honored to have such amazing franchisees behind this business – it is the key to our success. Being able to take the time to recognize franchisees that have gone above and beyond shows how

much we appreciate the effort our team puts in day in and day out.”

The various awards ranged from Rookie of the Year, Team Player, Perseverance, Winning Spirit, and more. Although each award is different, they all highlight entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and dedication to Young Rembrandts’ mission.

“Receiving the Perseverance Award at the annual conference for Young Rembrandts fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” said Jones. “This recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of the commitment I have dedicated to my journey. With the guidance and support provided by Young Rembrandts, I have learned that resilience knows no bounds. I am immensely grateful for Young Rembrandts; unwavering support and for the opportunity to make a lasting impact in the realm of art education.”

Young Rembrandts stands at the forefront of art education, renowned for its innovative curriculum that focuses on teaching children the art of drawing. This esteemed program enables students to develop their artistic skills by employing a structured step-by-step approach and captivating demonstrations. Each week, students engage in comprehensive

lessons encompassing various subjects, artistic concepts, art history, and mastery of materials. Catering to children aged 3 ½ to 12, Young Rembrandts successfully imparts knowledge to over 40,000 students per week across 31 states and four provinces.

Through its franchise model, Young Rembrandts offers individuals a remarkable opportunity to establish their own businesses while positively impacting their community. By joining the Young Rembrandts family, aspiring entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth of art education while enjoying the benefits of owning a thriving

venture.

For more information about Young Rembrandts of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, or to register for their drawing lessons, please visit youngrembrandts.com or contact the franchisee directly at kristee.jones@youngrembrandts.com