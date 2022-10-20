The Rialto Theater and A Night of Blues Music Featuring Blues Circus

If you love the blues, then this show is for you! Blues Circus is a Saturday night party, performed by some of Colorado’s finest blues singers and musicians. Presenting a blend of classics and new originals, it’s a joyful celebration of all that is blues music! This blues showcase will be live, at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.

Blues Circus is comprised of blues musicians and International Blues Challenge alumni standouts like vocalists Lionel Young, Erica Brown, Merrian “M.J.” Johnson, Diana Castro, and Peaches Embry; pianist John Magnie and drummer Steve Amedee of the world-famous Subdudes; acclaimed upright bassist Eric Thorin; Greta Cornett on trumpet; and Phuong Nguyen on saxophone. Enjoy the party and dance the night away to soaring vocals and harmonies, authentic instruments, and stellar blues sound!

Blues Circus will be live at the Rialto Theater on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.rialtotheatercenter.org or by calling the box office at 970.962.2120. This event is sponsored by 105.5 the Colorado Sound.

The Rialto Theater Mission

The mission of the Rialto Theater is to serve as a center for the cultural arts, enriching the community by offering the opportunity for all ages and backgrounds to experience high-quality, diverse, affordable performing arts, films, and educational activities.

The Rialto Theater Center is located at 228 E 4th Street in Loveland. For more information on the Rialto Theater Center and upcoming events, please call 970-962-2120 or visit www.rialtotheatercenter.org.