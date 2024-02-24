The Secret Ingredient: How Comet Chicken in Fort Collins Sets Itself Apart

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

It would be a shame to do a series on chicken restaurants in Fort Collins and NOT include Comet Chicken.

Steve Taylor started the local restaurant, with locations in Fort Collins Old Town and another one in Loveland.

Taylor owns Hot Corner Concepts, which also operates Big Al’s Burger and Dogs, Austin’s American Grill, and The Moot House.

It’s a casual restaurant with a Northern Colorado Feel.

The simple menu features tenders, sandwiches, salads, and sides. But these aren’t just any other items. They have original (and local) twists and tastes!

First up – the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

It came out hot, fresh and drenched perfectly in Buffalo Sauce. The optional Cosmic Fries give the meal even more heat. It was a good-sized meal for about $13 — including everything.

The sandwich has “power slaw,” tenders, buffalo sauce, and a fantastic blue cheese sauce. The messy sandwich drips as you eat it!

I ordered the optional cosmic fries. The fries come tossed in “cosmic spices” that fire your pallet!

I was glad to make multiple trips to the soda fountain, where original tasty flavors came from a unique soda fountain with old-style handles.

For Dessert – Churros.

The sugar and cinnamon-crusted dough was piping hot. At only $3.99 for two, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a dessert with minimal cost.

Comet Chicken offers unique options with fresh ingredients and beautiful flavors — down to the soda fountain.

Optional community seating opens this restaurant up for opportunities to meet new people over a beer or two from the restaurant’s beer tap.

The Old Town location, at 126 W. Mountain Ave., is a great place to meet friends, go on a casual date, or people-watch (which can be interesting in Old Town, depending on the day and time of your visit).

Comet Chicken also opened a second location in Loveland, 129 E. 5th St.

For more information about Comet Chicken, visit their website at cometchicken.com.

Comet Chicken gets an A!