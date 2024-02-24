Week Long Celebration of Local Beer Kicks Off Sunday, February 25th

The Downtown Tradition is returning for its fifth year.

The Loveland Downtown District will once again celebrate Downtown Beer Week, a signature event that began in 2019. This promotion is held as a fun time for locals and visitors alike to celebrate all things beer and participate in a week of brewery specials, limited edition beer releases, tasting events, and more.

The Loveland Downtown District is a dynamic collaboration between two nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: the Historic Loveland Business Improvement District (HLBID) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

The week will feature a different brewery each day and kick off with a new addition (tweaking the rules just a bit) of a Meadery.

On their featured day, each taproom will host everything from beer releases to specials and events. A full listing can be found on our website at downtownlovealnd.org/beerweek. Make it to all six locations to be entered for a merchandise gift basket full of goodies from each of the breweries.

The featured day schedule is as follows:

Meadkrieger Meadery on Sunday, February 25 th

Sky Bear Brewery and Pub on Monday, February 26 th

Rock Coast Brewery on Tuesday, February 27 th

Big Thompson Brewery on Wednesday, February 28 th

Loveland Aleworks on Thursday, February 29 th

Verboten Brewing on Friday, March 1st

To round out the week, organizers will host “Snack Attack- A Beer Pairing Event” on Friday, March 1st, from 6:30- 8:30 pm in the Cleveland Room at the desk chair.

It’s a casual, fun twist on a tasting and pairing event. A specialty brew from each of our downtown breweries will be paired with classic snacks. Brush up on your snack food trivia because a Howe Eventful DJ will be there to play tunes and award a trivia winner. Tickets are $28 and include (6) four-ounce tasters, perfectly paired snacks, and a souvenir Beer Week tasting glass.

The Beer Week finale will be Saturday, March 2nd, with the Brew Hop Trolley making rounds between the locations. The Trolley will first arrive at Loveland Aleworks and depart at 3 pm to embark on continuous loops between all locations. Hop on or off for free between 3 pm and 7 pm.

For tickets and more information visit downtownlovealnd.org/beerweek.