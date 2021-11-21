The Steel Woods at The Ranch

With Special Guest Sean Curtis
Matt Dierlam | New SCENE
The Steel Woods performed on November 12 at the Terry Bison Ranch. The cult-favorite Nashville act kicked out some hard-driving Southern Rock tunes channeling the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, or Molly Hatchet. Lead singer and guitarist Wes Bayliss delivered a strong performance throughout the show, with bassist Johnny Stanton and drummer Isaac Sentry filling in some solid rhythms throughout the performance. This band could also slow things down with some pure country when they wanted. Their song “Blind Lover” is being featured in the Yellowstone series on the Paramount Network featuring none other than Kevin Costner.
The opening act was Sean Curtis a local Cheyenne singer/songwriter who performed an East Texas-style set displaying his incredible vocal range and acoustic guitar work. Sean has a tremendous (yet humbling) stage presence and made a strong impression with the local crowd.
