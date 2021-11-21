The Steel Woods at The Ranch

With Special Guest Sean Curtis

Matt Dierlam | New SCENE

The Steel Woods performed on November 12 at the Terry Bison Ranch. The cult-favorite Nashville act kicked out some hard-driving Southern Rock tunes channeling the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, or Molly Hatchet. Lead singer and guitarist Wes Bayliss delivered a strong performance throughout the show, with bassist Johnny Stanton and drummer Isaac Sentry filling in some solid rhythms throughout the performance. This band could also slow things down with some pure country when they wanted. Their song “Blind Lover” is being featured in the Yellowstone series on the Paramount Network featuring none other than Kevin Costner.

The opening act was Sean Curtis a local Cheyenne singer/songwriter who performed an East Texas-style set displaying his incredible vocal range and acoustic guitar work. Sean has a tremendous (yet humbling) stage presence and made a strong impression with the local crowd.

Northern Colorado-based Gordon Creek Band entertained in the outdoor dining area. This down-to-earth mountain trio performed an impressive mix of American, bluegrass, and acoustic country that would entertain any crowd. Band members Bob Givens, Tommy Ventura, and Rich Smith are seasoned musicians who are growing in popularity around NOCO. Joining forces with some of the best players in the region, Sean and his band took home the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association (RMCMA) Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year awards in 2016. Sean and the band have toured the region extensively, delivering their high-energy live show in several states.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate