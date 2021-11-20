Skate The Pond is Now Open

Skate, Gather & Celebrate at The Pond this winter! Bring your skates (or rent a pair at The Skate Shack) and hit the ice on Northern Colorado’s Largest outdoor rink. If “The Pond” is full, don’t fret! Sign up to receive a text notification when the rink is ready for more skaters! (Reservations and skating are first come first serve)
Hours
(Hours may vary due to weather)
November 20 – December 16
Wednesday – Friday 4 – 9 pm
Saturday 9 am -9 pm
Sunday 11 am – 7 pm
(Closed Monday & Tuesday for private bookings)
Please call 970.226.5557 or email foothills.thepond@prismplaces.com to reserve a private booking
December 17 – January 5
Monday – Saturday 12 – 9 pm
Sunday 11 am – 7 pm
January 6 – February 28 (weather permitting)
Wednesday – Friday 4-9 pm
Saturday 12-9 pm
Sunday 12-7 pm
SPECIAL HOURS
Thanksgiving Day Closed
Christmas Eve 12 – 4 pm
Christmas Day Closed
New Year’s Eve 12 – 5 pm
Valentine’s Day 12 – 7 pm
ADMISSION PRICES
Adults & Children over 4 $7
Children 4 and Under FREE
Skate Rental (or bring your own skates) $3
No time limit for skating
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment