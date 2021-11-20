Skate The Pond is Now Open

Skate, Gather & Celebrate at The Pond this winter! Bring your skates (or rent a pair at The Skate Shack) and hit the ice on Northern Colorado’s Largest outdoor rink. If “The Pond” is full, don’t fret! Sign up to receive a text notification when the rink is ready for more skaters! (Reservations and skating are first come first serve)

Hours

(Hours may vary due to weather)

November 20 – December 16

Wednesday – Friday 4 – 9 pm

Saturday 9 am -9 pm

Sunday 11 am – 7 pm

(Closed Monday & Tuesday for private bookings)

Please call 970.226.5557 or email foothills.thepond@prismplaces.com to reserve a private booking

December 17 – January 5

Monday – Saturday 12 – 9 pm

Sunday 11 am – 7 pm

January 6 – February 28 (weather permitting)

Wednesday – Friday 4-9 pm

Saturday 12-9 pm

Sunday 12-7 pm

SPECIAL HOURS

Thanksgiving Day Closed

Christmas Eve 12 – 4 pm

Christmas Day Closed

New Year’s Eve 12 – 5 pm

Valentine’s Day 12 – 7 pm

ADMISSION PRICES

Adults & Children over 4 $7

Children 4 and Under FREE

Skate Rental (or bring your own skates) $3

No time limit for skating

