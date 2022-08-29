Local Arts Center celebrates 20th Anniversary with Street Fest in Berthoud

The Street Festival is back! Wildfire Arts Center’s annual block party and fundraising event brings excitement to Berthoud on Saturday, September 3, from 4 pm – 10 pm. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Wildfire dragon is rising once again (their mascot is a dragon)! The 20th anniversary of Wildfire as a community arts hub – teaching classes in art, music and dance to all ages – is being celebrated by expanding to two bands this year at the Street Festival, thanks to community donations and a Music Event Fund grant from Bohemian Foundation.

The street dance/block party will be held on Massachusetts Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets in Berthoud, Colorado. The free Street Festival event, attracting hundreds of people in the past from Berthoud and beyond, will feature family-friendly entertainment showcasing Wildfire’s tap dance, hula dance, and youth classes, followed by local Colorado bands. The opening act is platinum recording artists Bonnie and Taylor Sims, who play progressive country music with their band. After the Fire performs popular rock music spanning the decades.

Dancing is encouraged! Adding to the festive event are a display of antique fire vehicles, face painting, and art activities. Area food trucks (Bedrock BBQ, Cilantro and Lime, and B Sweet Cupcakes) will offer delicious refreshments, and City Star Brewing will provide alcohol in the beer garden.

Wildfire’s popular silent auction, featuring art by local artists and coveted items from Berthoud businesses (gift baskets, gift certificates), raises part of the funds needed for Wildfire to continue providing arts programming throughout the year to residents. This major fundraiser brings the community together in support of their neighborhood nonprofit arts center, where people create with their hands, make connections with their hearts, and express their thoughts and feelings through art, music, and dance. Creative energy is a vital component of a vibrant place to live and adds to the economic vitality of a community. Come out for a good time, while helping support Berthoud’s oldest nonprofit arts center.

For more information, contact Mary at Wildfire at 970.532.5497 or 970.213.3778, email admin@wildfirearts.org, or visit the website at www.wildfirearts.org. Office hours are Tuesdays – Fridays from 9 pm – 5 pm.

