Wellington Community Shows Support for the New Middle/High School on First Day of Class

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Members of the Wellington Community came together to welcome students of the new Middle/High School to their first day of Classes. They formed a cheer tunnel with noise makers, posters, and lots of enthusiasm. They joined the cheerleaders with their pom poms and the Eagle Mascot – cheering and clapping as each student or group approached the entry. Some students greeted the welcome committee with a High 5, and some were shy, putting their heads down as they passed by.

Colleen Babitz, of Wellington and former owner of the Pizza Palace, headed up the call to gather and cheer on students and staff. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce expanded the invitation by circulating info on social media channels. It was an absolutely beautiful Colorado Day to celebrate the school which has been anticipated for several years. Wellington Middle/High School is part of the Poudre School District. It is the first high school in Wellington for 50+ years. It is approximately 247,500 square feet and the cost is $115-$130 million. The land was purchased in 2019 and construction started in 2020. It features a performing arts area, art rooms, and modern technology that will serve the students for many years into the future. The school will house Freshmen and Sophomores this year, Juniors in 2023, and Seniors in 2024.

The new school will replace the current Wellington Middle School, which will be re-purposed when construction of the new school is completed. This building may possibly be converted to an intermediate school, housing grades 4 and 5 from both the Eyestone Elementary and Rice Elementary boundary areas. As Wellington continues to grow, educational needs will also increase. The new Middle/High School will serve those needs.

School administrators aim to allow time for everyone to settle into the new building first. They are invested in promoting a safe learning environment with respect and encouragement for everyone.

The community of Wellington loves its sports so having Wellington Middle/High School sports teams playing under the “Friday Night Lights” will be well supported. After about 50 years of no high school, everyone is looking forward to cheering for the Eagles. New coaches have been on the job teaching clinics and skills training all through the summer and are ready to get their kids on the field to show their talent.

The campus of the school is massive and encompasses practice fields and a football field. There are online resources to access to find your way around. The PSD website is here: https://www.psdschools.org/2016-Bond-Mill/New-School-Wellington