Today’s Weather: 8/30/22

August 30, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 93F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 61 93 56
Berthoud 0 60 93 59
Fort Collins 0 59 93 60
Greeley 0 58 94 57
Laporte 2 61 92 59
Livermore 5 62 89 58
Loveland 0 65 93 60
Red Feather Lakes 0 59 79 54
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 62 92 59
Wellington 0 58 92 58
Windsor 2 59 94 57
*As of August 30, 2022 7:45am

