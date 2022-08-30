Today’s Weather: 8/30/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 93F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|61
|93
|56
|Berthoud
|0
|60
|93
|59
|Fort Collins
|0
|59
|93
|60
|Greeley
|0
|58
|94
|57
|Laporte
|2
|61
|92
|59
|Livermore
|5
|62
|89
|58
|Loveland
|0
|65
|93
|60
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|59
|79
|54
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|62
|92
|59
|Wellington
|0
|58
|92
|58
|Windsor
|2
|59
|94
|57
|*As of August 30, 2022 7:45am
